Cabinet agrees increased parking and permit charges

INCREASED off-street parking charges are set to come into force in the summer after the Cabinet at Stratford District Council approved the idea on Monday.

The charges are still subject to a statutory six-week consultation, but unless significant changes have to be made, the increases are expected to come into effect in June or July.

Charges will go up at the council’s pay and display car parks, while the cost of over 65s parking permits will increase from £10 to £25.

Presenting the item to members, Cllr Ian Shenton explained that the pay and display increases were around 20 per cent and largely in line with inflation over the years they have remained unchanged.

However a restriction on the use of over 65s permits allowing a maximum stay of four hours from 10am in the Recreation Ground Car Park, prompted criticism from opposition councillor Kate Rolfe.

Cllr Rolfe, said: “I have been going down to walk my daughter’s dog on the Rec and between 9am-10am there are a handful of people who park down there at that time to walk their dogs, all of whom have over 65s permits. I think restricting permit use until after 10am is incredibly petty and heartless of this council, are we going to be that petty to affect just a handful of people? Can’t we just drop the 10am restriction at the Rec ground?”

Council leader Cllr Tony Jefferson replied: “If we make any further changes, this proposal will have to go out for a further six week consultation which will cost a lot of money for these six or so people you are talking about.”

Cllr Shenton added that those people could still park in the nearby Bridgefoot Car Park from 9am.

The parking charge increases are set to go out for public consultation in the near future.