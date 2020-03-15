Whichford Pottery takes family business of the year crown

A world-renowned pottery business in Whichford has been crowned West Midlands Family Business of the Year by the Federation of Small Businesses.

Established in 1976 by Jim and Dominique Keeling, Whichford Pottery is known for its frostproof terracotta flowerpots, made by hand at its workshop in the village.

Jim said: “When I started making flowerpots nearly 45 years ago I couldn’t have imagined winning this exciting award. The preservation and handing on of an ancient English craft tradition is at the heart of the business. The team is now led by my eldest son, Adam, and youngest daughter Theodora.

“My eldest daughter, Maia, and her partner Christine converted a barn in our car park into the Straw Kitchen cafe. My grandson, Felix, is already learning how to throw flowerpots on the wheel! It is a true family business and in the rest of the team there are brothers, sisters and cousins, all from the local community. This award will be a great boost to both my family and team.”

The business will now compete to win the national award, set to be announced in London in May.