Bidford Medical Centre cancels appointments to reduce spread of coronavirus

Bidford Medical Centre has cancelled all pre-booked appointments and blood tests in an attempt to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in the community.

It follows on from an earlier forced closure of the medical centre on Tuesday after an individual, identified as possibly having Covid-19, recently attended the surgery.

A statement on the centre’s Facebook page, explained that where necessary such appointments would be converted to telephone appointments and that patients should not contact the surgery, the medical centre will contact them.

It is now no longer possible to make an appointment by coming into the surgery and all patients must make contact by telephone before attending in person.

Different entrances to the building will also be used and Patients needing to collect routine regular medications from the dispensary will be able to collect medications between the hours of 12pm and 3pm and 5pm to 6pm. They will not be able to speak to a receptionist at that time.

Routine appointments will not be available for the foreseeable future and medication reviews, blood pressure checks and other appointments are also being postponed until the immediate risk has passed.

Anyone concerned that they may have coronavirus should use the NHS 111 website to assess how they should proceed.

Elsewhere, Stratford’s Trinity Court Surgery is advising anyone showing symptoms of the virus to call NHS 111 for helpd and advice and not attend either A&E or their GP surgery.

A post on the surgery’s website reads:“Coronavirus infection usually occurs through close contact with a person with novel coronavirus via cough and sneezes or hand contact. A person can also be infected by touching contaminated surfaces if they do not wash their hands.”

At Hastings House Medical Centre in Wellesbourne, patients needing to collect routine regular medications from the dispensary will be able to do so between the hours of 4pm and 6pm only. They will not be able to speak to a receptionist at that time.

A statement reads: “We are going temporarily suspend all pre- bookable routine appointments. Any patients who have already booked a routine appointment will be contacted by phone to be asked the following: Is it vital you keep your appointment; could it be postponed? If you feel the answer is no your appointment will be changed to a telephone appointment. The patient coordinators will ask for a telephone number and the reason for your appointment so that a GP/Nurse can contact you by telephone at the time of your scheduled appointment as opposed to you attending the surgery. All appointments will be made only via telephone consultation.

Information for the public is available at gov.uk/coronavirus.