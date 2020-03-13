Feast in Stratford at bargain prices!

ONE of Stratford’s newest events is up and running for a second course, looking to tempt people to try something different from the town’s varied food and drink offering.

Spring Feasts is a fortnight of special menus, offers and events where restaurants, cafés and hotels will be offering special set meal deals and a host of other treats running until Saturday, 21st March.

The first Feasts was launched in the autumn by Stratforward BID as a way to encourage people to back businesses at a time when the main house at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre was dark while The Boy in the Dress was being prepared.

This second event was always on the cards but will undoubtedly be a boost to the town with tourist numbers currently down.

Stratforward marketing and events manager Tor Wilkes said: “In the heart of Stratford we are lucky to have more than 140 places to eat and drink. “While Feasts – Stratford’s restaurant fortnight – is running, there are even more reasons to come to Stratford, with so many special set menus and offers. It’s a brilliant time to try somewhere new or retry somewhere you’ve not been for a while.”

Cuisines include classic British, Thai, Turkish, Chinese, Italian and French. Among those taking part is The Fourteas in Sheep Street.

Tor said the tea room, where visitors can step back in time to the 1940s, was “boasting a selection of delicious offerings, including an indulgent afternoon tea for exceptional discounted value at £12 or £15 with prosecco, and generous discounts on Second World War chocolate boxes or cream tea scones for four in a gas mask box. Customers must book in advance for the afternoon tea and quote Feasts.

“Arden House is offering a special ‘Home Away from Home’ package for just £125 per room per night which covers accommodation, afternoon tea, gin o’clock, a tasty nightcap and a full English breakfast.

“Visitors to Zizzi will be treated to a glass of prosecco or garlic bread when they mention Feasts, available every day along with a two-course lunch for £10.95 or three-course lunch for £19.95.”

Some of the others with offers for customers who quote Feasts include newly-opened Kungfu – a first drink (wine, beer, soft etc) on the house with every food order from Monday to Friday; Rooftop Restaurant at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre – two for one cocktails from 6pm daily; No 44 Brasserie at the Arden Hotel – two-course lunch for £15 Monday to Saturday; La Marina Tapas Bar – free dessert and coffee with every four tapas; Turquoise Kitchen – two courses for £11.45 until 4pm or after 4pm three courses for £15.99; Bistro du Vin – two-course meal for £15.96 or three-course meal for £19.96, valid any time Monday to Friday, Saturday until 7pm or Sunday after 6pm (20 per cent discount); Wildwood – two for one on mains from Monday to Thursday, two for one on cocktails Monday to Friday 6-9pm.

There are offers at Hoorays, the Riverside Café and Susie’s Café Bar, while the likes of Sorrento, Lambs and Loxleys have set menus that will also be in the spotlight.

For the latest on the offers, go to www.stratfordfeasts. co.uk.

There is also a Feasts competition on the Stratforward Facebook page. Fourteas owner Zenios Loucas said: “During the spring Feasts, and later on in the year, during the anniversary of the VE Day celebrations, we would like to give people the opportunity to come and create their own story with the people they love while enjoying delicious food and an amazing range of exotic teas.”