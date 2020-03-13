Do3 out competing near and far

TRIATHLON

ATHLETES from Warwickshire triathlon squad Do3 were out in force at the weekend competing in local races and overseas competitions.

Seasoned Ironman Victoria Jeffs took on another long-distance triathlon and raced at Ironman New Zealand, Taupo.

She completed the 3.9km swim, 180km bike ride and 42km run in hot conditions and came over the line in 16:32:34.

At the Tewksbury Aquathlon, Stephanie Cox was second in her age group in the sprint event, beating her course record over the 400m swim and 5km run by 46 seconds to complete the race in 31:58.

Several of the squad took part in the Draycote Water 10km as part of their Do3 Grand Prix efforts.

Corinne Moss was fastest woman on the blustery course, and at the Cambridge Half Marathon, Lucy Mapp took another podium place as first woman.

Head coach Dave Kngiht said: “It’s still early triathlon season as the weather will attest, yet we’ve still had three quality podiums, despite the trying conditions.

“Without doubt, our sponsors help us to maintain the presence and standing we have as a squad, for example Yonda Sport and Everyone Active are instrumental in the strength we have in the water and Xendurance has helped fuel our athletes.

“The squad all train hard yet behind them is a network that helps take us to the next level.”