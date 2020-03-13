Jackson: Joining Power Maxed Racing was the right choice

MOTORSPORT

MAT JACKSON is “completely convinced” he made the right choice in returning to the British Touring Car Championship with Power Maxed Racing.

Those words came after the Henley racer put the Bidford-built and designed Vauxhall Astra through its paces at Derbyshire track Donington Park recently.

Jackson – who has won more races in the series than any other driver not to have won the championship – said: “It’s been two years since I last drove an NGTC-spec car in anger and it was great to get back behind the wheel.

“It was only my first test in the car, so it was mostly used for me to become accustomed with the car and the team.

“With rain in the morning, which dried up around lunch, it gave me the perfect opportunity to put the car through its paces, and I’ve got to say it felt great.”

He added: “I have unfinished business in the championship, so I wanted to come back with the right team, and after driving the Astra I’m completely convinced I’ve made the right choice in joining PMR.

“Martin (Broadhurst – team manager) and his team have put together a cracking machine, and I’m chomping at the bit to get back out at the end of the month.”

Fans will be able to see the team’s new livery at the upcoming season launch test day, taking place on Silverstone’s international circuit on Tuesday, 17th March.

The first round of the 2020 BTCC season starts at Donington Park on the weekend of Saturday, 28th and Sunday, 29th March.