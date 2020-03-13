Lib Dems gain council seat

LIBERAL Democrats are celebrating after gaining a new seat on Stratford District Council.

The seat for Welford-on-Avon, which became vacant after the death of long-serving councillor Peter Barnes, was won last night by the LibDem candidate Manuela Perteghella. She took 43.6 per cent of the votes, beating second-place Tory candidate Richard Cox (29.9 per cent).

In a turnout of 32.1 per cent, Ms Perteghella won 472 votes against Mr Cox’s 323. Third placed was Independent candidate Neal Appleton (231 votes). Anthony Kent (Lab) received 41 votes and the Greens’ John Stott 15.

Cllr Barnes had served continuously on Stratford District Council from 1990 until his death in January. The election of a new LibDem councillor means the district now has 19 Conservatives representatives, 12 LibDems, four Independents and one Green.

The electorate for the Welford-on-Avon ward is 3,377.

The current political make-up of the District Council’s 36 seats is now: