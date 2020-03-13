Horrific attacks on sheep in Bidford

HORRIFIC attacks in which sheep were deliberately run over and killed in a field near Bidford are being investigated by police.

A total of 11 sheep died and seven more were seriously injured in two incidents at the Barton crossroads with Honeybourne Road. The first, in which three sheep died, happened last Friday, 6th March. The second, on Wednesday, killed eight more.

Rural crime officer Carol Cotterill described the attacks as “very distressing” and said the owner of the sheep was “understandably shaken and upset”. She added: “Unfortunately we do believe this to be a deliberate act and we are treating these offences very seriously. We are currently working with the RSPCA to identify the circumstances of the incident.

“If anyone has any information, or witnessed any suspicious vehicles or behaviour in this location over the past week, please call 101 and quote incident number 47 of 11 March 2020. Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, may help us to investigate this cruel act and identify those responsible.”

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.