Man charged with drugs offences – Stratford/Leamington

A MAN has been charged in connection with drugs offences in Stratford and Leamington.

Gary Brown, aged 18 of Winston Avenue, Coventry, was charged this morning (Thursday 12th March) with:

Four counts of possession with intent to supply

Possession of a knife

Two counts of possession of criminal property

Dangerous driving

Possession of class A drugs

Driving otherwise than in accordance with licence

Driving with no insurance

The charges are in connection with an incident on Bridgeway, Stratford, on 28th May 2019, an incident on Waterside, Stratford, on 29th August 2019 and an incident on High Street, Leamington, on 2nd October 2019.