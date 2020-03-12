Elderly patient who tested positive for coronavirus dies in hospital

AN elderly patient who tested positive for coronavirus has died at the George Eliot Hospital in Nuneaton.

Statement from George Eliot Hospital.

Dr Catherine Free, Medical Director at George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust said: “The Trust can confirm that an elderly patient being treated for a number of serious underlying health conditions has died. The patient had tested positive for Covid-19.

“The family has been informed and our condolences and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“We will not be commenting further and ask that everybody respects the family’s privacy.”