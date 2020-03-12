Balou the bear is back where he belongs

IT’S the bear hunt that gripped Stratford-upon-Avon – and Balou the bear has finally been reunited with his relieved owner after a week on the run.

The large teddy bear usually sits outside the children’s fashion shop that bears his name in Bell Court but, as the Herald exclusively revealed, the mascot unexpectedly disappeared last week.

But now he’s back and Banayioda Theodorou – shop owner – is happy he was found. She said: “So many people were talking about Balou going missing.

“He’s lost his glasses and he needs a bit of a clean-up but he’s back at the shop sitting in his favourite chair in front of the doorway with a big smile on his face. We’ve had loads of children asking where he was and all our customers have been really supportive.

