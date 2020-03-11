Orbit affordable homes scheme proposed in Shipston

PLANS for 64 affordable homes in Shipston to be run by Orbit Homes have been submitted to Stratford District Council.

The application by Partner Construction Ltd and Orbit Homes outlines a proposal to build the homes on land at Campden Road on the edge of town.

There would be 36, three-bedroom homes, 22 two-bedroom, two two-bedroom bungalows and four four-bedroom properties.

Of these, 44 per cent would be social rented housing while 56 per cent would be for shared ownership.

It adds that the development would make efficient and effective use of a sustainably located site to provide much-needed affordable housing and that a developer contribution would be made for off-site open space.

It is not the first time a major development has been proposed on the land, back in 2014 an application for a new supermarket, petrol station and an extra-care retirement facility was granted planning permission on appeal.

This was followed in the same year by an application for 143 homes and 72 extra-care apartments which was also rejected but approved on appeal.

However, while the 143 homes on the land appear to be moving forward, the extra-care aspect of that application has not progressed and it is on this land that the new application concerns.

A decision on the application is expected to be made in May.