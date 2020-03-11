Appeal for witnesses following Chipping Norton kidnap

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was kidnapped in Chipping Norton.

The victim, who was in her 40s, was walking her dog along Dunstan Avenue between 1pm-3pm on Tuesday 25th February, when a silver car stopped alongside her.

A male offender left the vehicle, and struck the victim in the face, knocking her over. She was then pushed into the back of the vehicle, which was then driven off.

The victim was then then taken to Vernon Court, Burford Road and pushed out of the car.

She did not attend hospital, but had brief loss of hearing.

The offender who exited the vehicle and assaulted the victim is believed to be the driver.

It is believed there was also one male passenger in the car.

A 41-year-old man from Chipping Norton has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap, and bailed until 25 March.

If you have any information call 101 and request Thames Valley Police quoting the incident reference number 43200065189.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.