Rare prototype sports car becomes Museum’s latest attraction

A record-breaking Triumph TR2 prototype has been unveiled today at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon.

The sports car has been purchased by the museum using a £250,000 grant from the National Heritage Memorial Fund.

One of just three prototypes of the extremely successful 1953 Triumph TR2 model produced by the Standard Motor Company (SMC), it is the only one known to survive.

In May 1953, during speed trials at Jabbeke in Belgium, this car reached a speed of almost 125 miles per hour, setting a record for a two-litre road car at that time.

The invaluable publicity from the achievement led to the renaissance of the Triumph marque and the start of the long and successful line of TR sports cars.

One of just three prototypes of the extremely successful 1953 Triumph TR2 model produced by the Standard Motor Company (SMC), it is the only one known to survive.

In May 1953, during speed trials at Jabbeke in Belgium, this car reached a speed of almost 125 miles per hour, setting a record for a two-litre road car at that time.

The invaluable publicity from the achievement led to the renaissance of the Triumph marque and the start of the long and successful line of TR sports cars.

The sports car has now been secured for the nation for a total of £280,000 and, as an important piece of the UK’s motor history, it will be displayed at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon where visitors can enjoy and learn more about it.

Occasionally, there will even be a chance to see the Triumph in motion.

René Olivieri, interim chair of The National Heritage Memorial Fund, said: “This is a truly triumphant day. A beacon of the UK’s pioneering motoring industry in its heyday, this Triumph TR2 prototype is a very important piece of our industrial and social heritage. At the National Heritage Memorial Fund we felt it was imperative to save it for the nation, for future generations to enjoy.”

Nigel Huddleston, heritage minister, said: “The Triumph TR2 prototype is an important part of our national automotive history. This classic car reached a speed of almost 125 miles per hour, setting a record in 1953 and went on to influence a line of successful TR sport cars. I’m delighted that, thanks to the National Heritage Memorial Fund, this unique sports car will now go on display to the public at the British Motor Museum in Warwickshire.”

Stephen Laing, head of collections at British Motor Industry Heritage Trust, added: “The Jabbeke TR2 record car is a perfect example of the lengths that motor manufacturers were going to, in order to restore their markets and promote their products in the post war years. It was also the first in a long line of modern models for a revived Triumph brand, now one of the most popular sports car names around the world.

“We are delighted that the NHMF has generously enabled the British Motor Museum to purchase a car that complements its collection and the story of the motor industry so well.”