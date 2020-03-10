New attractions planned for Christmas Lights Switch On event

ORGANISERS of Stratford’s Christmas lights switch-on are looking to make it a bigger event to encourage people to stay in town longer.

The popular switch-on symbolises the start of Christmas in Stratford and the spectacular light displays regularly attract large audiences and positive comments.

But once the lights are on, the artificial snow display has finished and children have visited Father Christmas, the large crowds tend to dissipate quickly.

In an effort to keep people in town for longer and support the shops and other businesses that stay open late, the introduction of children’s rides and street entertainment in the town centre is being considered. This year’s switch-on is taking place on Thursday, 26th November.

Stratforward BID director Joe Baconnet said: “We’re looking to make the Christmas lights switch-on an event that people will want to linger about at, it all does tend to happen very quickly at the moment.

“In terms of the introduction of children’s activities, we’re not talking about doing anything like the Mop, it’s more low impact rides and activities such as teacups and trampolines. Even if these things just keep people in town for an hour or so later it will be worth it.”

Sarah Summers, clerk at Stratford Town Council, added: “The Christmas Lights Switch-On is a fantastic event and it’s very much for the people of Stratford. The Town Council has always organised Santa’s Grotto which is hugely popular, for children there really is no bigger celebrity than Father Christmas.

“However this year we want to provide more attractions for people in the town centre, it’s something that Stratforward support because it will help them to convince businesses in the town to stay open into the evening as there will likely be more footfall.”

She added that the town council was also supportive of additional attractions on the opening Thursday of the Victorian Christmas Market.

This year the Victorian Christmas Market has been extended to a four day event from Thursday 10th December to Sunday 13th December, a move which has seen two Thursday night Christmas Markets in the weeks immediately before and after it cancelled.

Stratforward have welcomed the move as a good compromise given the success of the Victorian Christmas Market and low trade at the regular Thursday night Christmas markets.