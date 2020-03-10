Stratford trio crowned British champions

ATHLETICS

STRATFORD athletes had a very successful time at the British Masters Championships last weekend with a total of four gold and three silver medals.

David Jones rounded off a rewarding indoor season when he was crowned 1,500m British champion in his age category.

His fifth indoor event in a seven-week period saw him run a tactical race, only taking the lead coming off the final bend to win in a time of 5:50.49.

This victory helped somewhat mask his disappointment at the cancellation of the European Masters Indoor Championship in Portugal next week, where he was to make his international debut for Great Britain.

Paula Williams also continued her excellent run of form, starting with silver medals in quick succession in the 60m hurdles, shot, and 60m on the Saturday, with a season’s best time of 8.44 in the 60m sprint.

Then on the Sunday, she dominated both the triple jump and javelin for her age group, winning both with strong performances, despite having had very limited opportunities to train at either over the winter.

Peter Coote was similarly unprepared for his javelin and discus events, having spent the last six weeks travelling in South America. Despite pouring rain and a howling crosswind, he managed to take gold in the javelin for his age group with a club record throw.

In the discus he was less successful and finished well down against a strong field, but with another club record throw.

Having abandoned track and speed training this winter to concentrate on endurance for road races in the spring, which will now not go ahead, Phil Brennan took silver in his age group in the 1,500m.