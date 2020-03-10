County council forks out £100k in pothole compensation over three years

Almost £100,000 has been paid out in compensation by Warwickshire County Council for pothole damage over the past three years.

The figure, revealed in response to a freedom of information request to the authority, showed that the council received 790 compensation claims over that period, paying out on 256 of these.

The average pay out for a claim was £382.78.

The overall amount paid out is much less than some neighbouring authorities with Oxfordshire County Council awarding total compensation over three years of £281,000, but much more than Worcestershire County Council, which paid out just £23,507 over three years.

Warwickshire County Council has a budget of £3million this year to repair potholes on a reactive basis, meaning either temporarily fixing the problem or carrying out a first time pothole fix.

However it has also budgeted £16million for structural patching and road surfacing schemes, which fix potholes at the same time.

Concerns about the risks posed by potholes in Stratford District prompted the Herald to launch its pothole watch campaign last year, highlighting the worst examples on the patch.

Figures released by the Federation of Small Businesses earlier this year revealed that 76,000 potholes were reported across the Midlands region last year.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, leader of Warwickshire County Council said: “Given the size of the road network in Warwickshire, I don’t think the £100,000 figure over three years is massive, there will be counties which pay a lot more.

“As a Conservative administration we have not cut our budget for pothole repairs as many other authorities have, this is a priority for us, as is funding for winter gritting, that has also been maintained.

“We’re also working to improve drainage on the roads which helps prevent potholes by limiting standing water.

“Our highway teams have been incredibly busy over recent months, partly from the flooding that has affected the region, but we do have a live pothole reporting system and we work hard to deal with the worst ones immediately. We’re very grateful to those who