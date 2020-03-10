Wellesbourne Ladies win Bowl at first Super Sunday contest of season

TOUCH RUGBY

SUNDAY marked the start of the new season for Wellesbourne Ladies, who were competing at Luctonians RFC in their first tournament of 2020.

Having topped the North East Midlands Ladies Touch League in 2019, Wellesbourne have high expectations for the upcoming campaign and have recruited several new players over the winter to further boost their experienced squad.

Wellesbourne started the Super Sunday tournament against South West side Ross, which proved to be an exciting initiation for new members Claire Stanley, Aimee Stanley and Rosanna Hunt.

Ross managed to sneak a 3-2 victory in the final seconds of the game.

Cathy Young and Tasha Rose got the tries for Wellesbourne.

A demanding game against eventual winners Bredon came next.

Bredon settled into a pace that Wellesbourne could not match and eventually ran out comfortable 4-1 winners.

Kara Boal got the ladies’s only try of the game.

Wellesbourne’s final group match pitted them against Berry Hill.

With renewed determination, the ladies ran out comfortable 4-0 winners to give their spirits a much-needed boost. Boal scored all four of Wellesbourne’s tries.

The win placed Wellesbourne third in their pool, meaning they would face off against Luctonians 1sts and 2nds to decide who would finish seventh, eighth and ninth overall.

The ladies commenced their game against Luctonians 2nds with increased energy and confidence.

Once again Boal helped herself to four tries to secure a 4-0 win for Wellesbourne.

In the final game against Luctonians 1sts, a relentless Wellesbourne ran out emphatic winners, with Charlie Smith (2), Young and Boal (2) getting the tries.

Boal’s two tries took her tally up to 11 for the tournament and was deservedly awarded players’s player by the team for an outstanding performance.

Wellesbourne finished seventh overall and were handed the Bowl trophy.

Their next fixture is on 29th March when a league tournament is hosted by Woodrush.