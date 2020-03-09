Colin the street busker raises over £34K for air ambulance

A HARMONICA playing busker who’s often seen on Tramway Bridge in Stratford-upon-Avon has been recognised for his sky high achievement of raising £34,739 for Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA).

Colin Street, who will soon be 90-years-old, and also plays his harmonica at Wellesbourne Market, has received a Certificate of Recognition for his charity work and he recently visited his local air ambulance service’s head office in Rugby to receive it.

Colin said: “I wanted to support my local air ambulance as I often saw them fly overhead when I lived near their Coventry airbase. Playing the harmonica all these years has kept me going and kept my mind active.”

After almost a decade of playing his harmonica and bringing a smile to the people of Warwickshire, Colin Street is set to hang up his hat and harmonica later this year.

“I’ll continue playing and raising money for another twelve months yet – then we will see,” Colin added.

Fundraising administration executive for WNAA, Laura Harrington Sage, said: “It was a pleasure to have Colin come into our office and play his iconic harmonica for all our staff. His continued support for our charity and the amount he has raised is incredible – we thank Colin from the bottom of our hearts.”