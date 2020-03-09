Do3 mark start of new season with fine wins

TRIATHLON

WARWICKSHIRE’S award-winning triathlon squad, Do3, started the 2020 season with victories at the Anglian Water Duathlon.

The event, a 2021 ETU Standard Distance Duathlon European Championships qualifier, took place at Grafham Water in Cambridgeshire and was raced over standard and sprint distances.

The standard distance was made up of a 10km run, 38km bike and 5km run while the sprint race comprised a 5km run, 19km bike and final 5km run.

In the standard distance competition, Anita Howe finished first in her age group and third woman overall.

She completed the race in 2:23:42 and recorded the fastest female bike split on the day.

New to Do3, Liz Fleuty, was second in her age group in a time of 2:45:26 and Sonya Chapman, who also raced for Coventry Triathletes, was also second in her age group in a time of 2:29:25.

Competing in his first duathlon, Ed Emmett was tenth in his age group in a time of 2:27:58.

Andy Cunningham took part in the sprint event and was third in his age group, securing a time of 1:43:16.

Do3 is looking to build on its success from last year when the squad achieved 42 podium places and 13 individuals were part of the GB age group triathlon team.

Head coach Dave Knight said: “We’ve had a great start to the season already and there’s more to come.

“We’ve expanded our reach with new swimming sessions now in five locations which means we have a bigger pool of talent competing at various duathlon and triathlon races.

“Well done to everyone who took part in the Anglian Water Duathlon, it was a fresh and breezy day, but our athletes made short work of the conditions.”