School closed for coronavirus clean as a precaution

THE Dassett Church of England Primary School in Fenny Compton has closed for one day only – today – as a precaution following a suspected coronavirus case among the parent body with connections to the school.

The school made the announcement on its social media page but stressed the move was purely a precaution for a clean of the school which is then expected to re-open as usual on Tuesday.

“An email will be sent out on Monday with further information if anything changes but we anticipate school will be open as normal.” The school posting concludes.