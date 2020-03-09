Coronavirus cases confirmed in Warwickshire

THE number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Warwickshire and Coventry is six – three in each area.

The figures were confirmed yesterday morning, Sunday, and appeared on the Public Health England table of COVID-19 which is updated daily.

Stratford-upon-Avon MP Nadhim Zahawi told the Herald that constituents should, “carry on as normal” and added that he fully supported the government and Public Health England’s handling of the situation

There has been one confirmed case in Birmingham and 244 across England in total.