Have your say on the future of policing and criminal justice in Warwickshire

Residents across Warwickshire are being encouraged to join in the conversation about the future direction of policing and criminal justice by taking part in a survey organised by the county’s police force and Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe.

Opinions are now being sought online as part of a wider public consultation, which has already seen more than 700 people surveyed by telephone or through face-to-face sessions.

It comes as Warwickshire Police builds its new operating model with many more services now being delivered by staff based within the county, following the decision by West Mercia Police to end the strategic alliance the two forces had previously shared.

As the exciting transformation programme – known as ‘Evolve’ – continues to roll out, police leaders want further public feedback to ensure that they fully understand local concerns on crime, policing and community safety.

Feedback will also help to inform the next Police and Crime Plan for the county, to ensure that the future strategic priorities set for the force match with public expectations for the police and wider criminal justice agencies.

A simple-to-complete online survey has been launched this week at: www.warwickshire-pcc.gov.uk.