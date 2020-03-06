VIDEO: Macbeth in rehearsals at Holy Trinity

Innovative professional ensemble Anərkeē Shakespeare bring a candlelit production of Macbeth to Holy Trinity Church from Saturday. They recreate some of the conditions under which Shakespeare’s company would have operated under – namely short rehearsals and no director.

Herald photographer Mark Williamson visited them in rehearsals this week and captured some dramatic footage of the cast in action.

Anərkē production of Macbeth runs at Holy Trinity, Stratford-upon-Avon from 7th to 11th March (Saturday to Wednesday, excluding Sunday). Tickets are £10 available from www.stratford-upon-avon.org or on the door.

Full story and photo in this week’s Stratford Herald.