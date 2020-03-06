In Stratford this weekend – Roger McGough and Stan Laurel!

Liverpool poet and Poetry, Please presenter Roger McGough is at Stratford Play House tonight (Friday) at 7.30pm with poetry and music giants Little Machine. There’ll be vintage, classic and surprising poems set to music.

Tomorrow (Saturday) at 3pm actor Jeffrey Holland brings his one-man show My Friend Mr Laurel to the venue. Fulfilling a long held desire to pay tribute to his hero Stan Laurel, Jeffrey (Hi-de-Hi, You Rang M’Lord) tells this intriguing, funny and often poignant tale of friendship, love and dedication about one of Hollywood’s great film comedians. Set in the bedroom of a sick Oliver Hardy the show takes place during Laurel’s visit to the dying man.

Tickets to both events are available online at www.stratfordplay.co.uk or call the box office on 01789 333990.