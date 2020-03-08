Warwickshire Search and Rescue seeks new recruits

Warwickshire Search and Rescue is looking to recruit new members to help save lives in the region.

The charity is part of the UK’s Lowland Rescue service, which is regularly deployed by the Police to conduct high-risk missing person searches.

A recruitment selection event is due to be held on 19th April and successful candidates will typically undergo 9-12 months training before becoming search technicians.

From there opportunities to specialise in other roles such as Water Search Specialists, Dog Handlers, Medical First Responders, Team Leaders, Search Planners are also available.

A solid grounding in outdoor skills will be a major advantage, but these can be taught during training. At the selection event, candidates will need to demonstrate good judgment, mental resilience, positive attitude, physical fitness and teamwork.

The team naturally attracts current & former members of the emergency services and armed forces, but recruits candidates from a wide range of backgrounds. The team is especially keen to hear from people who may be available to deploy when others are not, such as shift workers, those who are retired/semi-retired and the self-employed.

Anyone wishing to apply must be over the age of 18, in good physical health, with good eyesight, and have a full UK driving license with their own transport. Due to the nature of the team’s work, all successful candidates will need to pass a Police vetting process.

If you are interested in joining Warwickshire Search and Rescue visit https://www.warksar.org.uk/join-us/ or look on the charity’s Facebook page.