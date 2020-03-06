Earlswood Town triumph in memorable clash

FOOTBALL

Midland League, Division Two

Coventry Alvis 1

Earlswood Town 2

EARLSWOOD Town made the trip to Coventry Alvis’s Green Lane Ground on Tuesday evening to play the first of 20 remaining league games before the end of the season.

After losing 4-0 in the League Cup quarter-final at the same ground in December, Earls were looking for a better performance and started on the front foot.

The visitors took the lead after 12 minutes when Cam Knight played a ball in behind for Jon Hamer, who beat Alvis keeper Jack Hartopp to the ball and slotted home the opener.

With just 15 minutes played Hartopp, who was making his 100th appearance for Alvis, had to leave the field injured.

With no goalkeeper on the bench, striker Dildale Linton took the gloves.

The rest of the half petered our without any clear chances.

Early in the second half the hosts got their equaliser from Mitchell Bowe.

With ten minutes to go, Earls substitute Joel Hughes was brought down inside the box for a clear penalty.

Top scorer Hamer stepped up, but that man Linton guessed right and saved it.

That was not the end of the drama. A couple of minutes later another Earls sub, Elliot Price, was fouled in the box.

The referee awarded a second penalty, but after consultation, changed the decision and gave a free-kick on the edge of the box.

Earls may have thought their chance had been taken away, but Gary Walker stepped up to curl a perfect free-kick into the top corner.

They now travel to high-flying Feckenham this Saturday (3pm kick-off).