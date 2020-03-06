In this week’s Herald…

With the coronavirus hitting all the headlines across the world, Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi has urged residents to “Carry on as normal”.

Also this week, the Herald sheds light on Stratford District Council’s tiny putting green at Elizabeth House.

On top of this, disabled cinemagoers have criticised the Everyman Cinema over its seating for wheelchair users while the organisers of Stratford’s christmas lights switch-on are aiming to make the event even bigger in a bid to keep people in town longer.

There’s also the latest arts and sports news that you won’t ready anywhere else, so be sure to get a copy of your Herald this week to be in the know!