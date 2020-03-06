Event to raise awareness helps boost friendliness bid

STRATFORD’S bid edge to become a dementia friendly town received a big boost when a free awareness event was held at the town hall last Monday.

The intention was to reach out to those living with dementia and those caring for a loved one with the disease which is becoming even more common because people are living longer.

The fire service was present at the event to let people know it does conduct safe and well checks in homes which cover issues such as cooking, smoking, electrical items, candles, heating, escape plans, home security and chimney safety.

Stratford Town Council, Stratford District Council and Warwickshire County Council hosted Monday’s event which brought together a number of organisations who supported Stratford Dementia Friendly Group as it took its first important steps to make Stratford a dementia friendly town.

