Event to raise awareness helps boost friendliness bid

By
Simon Woodings
-
0
2
Mayor of Stratford Cllr Kate Rolfe was keen to highlight the message now on the side of Alcester's fire engine which attended the Dementia Friendly Stratford event at the town hall on Monday where its Warwickshire Fire and Rescue crew of Ben Lewis, crew commander, Ian Flemming and Phil Robinson was pictured with Royal Shakespeare Company representatives Josefa Hunter-Mackinnon and Michael Chakraverty together with Ann Pargetter and her dog Archie from Pets as Therapy. Photo: Mark Williamson T7/3/20/0023

STRATFORD’S bid edge to become a dementia friendly town received a big boost when a free awareness event was held at the town hall last Monday.

The intention was to reach out to those living with dementia and those caring for a loved one with the disease which is becoming even more common because people are living longer.

The fire service was present at the event to let people know it does conduct safe and well checks in homes which cover issues such as cooking, smoking, electrical items, candles, heating, escape plans, home security and chimney safety.

Stratford Town Council, Stratford District Council and Warwickshire County Council hosted Monday’s event which brought together a number of organisations who supported Stratford Dementia Friendly Group as it took its first important steps to make Stratford a dementia friendly town.

Full story in this week’s Herald.