Weekend fixtures guide

FOOTBALL

Saturday, 7th March (3pm unless stated)

BetVictor Southern Premier Central

Tamworth v Stratford Town

Midland League, Division One

GNP Sports v Studley

Division Two

Alcester Town v Coton Green

Feckenham v Earlswood Town

Division Three

Upton Town v Central Ajax

FC Shush v Shipston Excelsior

League Cup, Third Round

Stourport Swifts v Racing Club Warwick

Smedley Crooke Cup, Second Round

FC Stratford v Sutton United

West Midlands League, Premier Division

Littleton v Bilston Town

Hellenic League, Division One West

Moreton Rangers v Hereford Pegasus

Division Two North

Adderbury Park v Southam United

Chinnor v Moreton Rangers Reserves

Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One (2pm)

FC Wickhamford v Central Ajax Reserves

Feckenham Reserves v Henley Forest of Arden

South Redditch Athletic v AFC Stratford Town

Walls & Ceilings Division Two (2pm)

Inkberrow Academy v FISSC Reserves

Shipston Excelsior Reserves v Blockley Sports

Tysoe United v Shottery United

Division One KO Cup, Semi-finals, first leg (2pm)

Claverdon v GSH United

Division Two KO Cup, Quarter-finals, first leg (2pm)

Shipston Excelsior Colts v Redditch Borough

Foster Shield, Group Stages (2pm)

Bretforton Old Boys v AFC Alcester Town

Sunday, 8th March (10.30am)

Evesham & District League, Division One

Bretforton Old Boys v Mickleton Rangers

Division Two

Strawberry Field United v Stour Excelsior

Stratford HGC v Drakes Broughton Rangers

Division Three

Stour Excelsior Reserves v Bredon

RUGBY

Saturday, 7th March

Midlands Three West (South)

Ledbury v Alcester

Midlands Four West (South)

Coventrians v Claverdon

Harbury v Birmingham Civil Service

Wadworth 6X Southern Counties North

Wallingford v Shipston-on-Stour

HOCKEY

Saturday, 7th March

MRHA Midlands One

Stratford 1sts v North Stafford 1sts

East Midlands Premier

Warwick 2nds v Stratford 2nds

South West One

Stratford 3rds v West Bromwich 2nds

South West Two

Bromsgrove 3rds v Stratford 4ths

South East Four

Stratford 5ths v Atherstone Adders 4ths

Nuneaton 3rds v Stratford 6ths

Midlands Feeder West

Harborne Ladies 2nds v Stratford Ladies 1sts

Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two

Shipston 1sts v Hampton Ladies 2nds

Sutton Coldfield Ladies 5ths v Stratford Ladies 2nds

Division Three

Edgbaston Ladies 4ths v Stratford Ladies 3rds

Sunday, 8th March

Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Five

Hampton Ladies 4ths v Stratford Ladies 5ths