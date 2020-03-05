Looking bookish on World Book Day

Children, teachers, parents and even the odd knight have all been getting involved in World Book Day in the area.
Taking place today (Thursday, 5th March) World Book Day is a charity that encourages children around the world to read, and also supplies books.
At Warwick Castle an armoured knight got stuck into Zog, a children’s picture book by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler about a young accident-prone dragon. Clearly the knight was doing some background research as a new 3D interactive trail starring Zog opens at the castle this Easter.