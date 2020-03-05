Looking bookish on World Book Day

Children, teachers, parents and even the odd knight have all been getting involved in World Book Day in the area.

Taking place today (Thursday, 5th March) World Book Day is a charity that encourages children around the world to read, and also supplies books.

The children at Newbold and Tredington C of E Primary School dressed up as their favourite book characters and spent the day involving in activities linked to The Crow’s Tale by Naomi Haworth.

Head teacher Mrs Welsby even joined the fun, dressing up as Gangsta Granny (see main photo).

At Warwick Castle an armoured knight got stuck into Zog, a children’s picture book by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler about a young accident-prone dragon. Clearly the knight was doing some background research as a new 3D interactive trail starring Zog opens at the castle this Easter.