New charity ambassador for Shipston Home Nursing

SHIPSTON Home Nursing welcomes its new charity ambassador, actor Kim Hartman, best known for playing Private Helga Geerhart in the BBC classic comedy, ’Allo ‘Allo.

Kim grew up in Stratford-upon-Avon and was educated at The Kings High School for Girls, Warwick and has since appeared in numerous television plays, comedies and chat shows.

Her extensive theatre credits have taken her to Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and the Middle East, as well as all over the UK including London’s West End and The Royal Shakespeare Company.

She has played Principal Boy or Wicked Queen in more than 30 pantomimes and her voice has been heard in radio plays, audio books and voice overs.

Kim said: “It’s a pleasure to be asked to be Shipston Home Nursing’s charity ambassador – it’s a great cause and the work they do is so worthwhile. This essential local charity cares for patients facing illnesses which no longer respond to curative treatment, offering nursing support and holistic advice to the whole family at a time when they need it most.”