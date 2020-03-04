Man jailed after driving while disqualified

A MAN from Shipston-on-Stour has been jailed for 12 weeks after admitting a series of driving offences.

Appearing at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday (28 February), Dean Beauchamp, 39, of Donnington Grove pleaded guilty to two counts of driving whilst disqualified and two counts of driving without insurance.

He admitted to driving while disqualified and without insurance on 12 May 2019 and 28 May 2019. Both incidents occurred in Shipston.

Following the incident on 12 May officers seized a Volkswagen Camper Van and following the incident on 28 May they seized a Ford Transit Connect Van.

Beauchamp had been disqualified from driving for 18 months in June 2019 after police caught him driving while already disqualified following a previous conviction.

The court noted Beauchamp had “flagrant disregard for court orders.”

PC Craig Purcell from the Warwickshire Police Rural Crime Team said: “Beauchamp has persistently broken the law by driving whilst disqualified and now he must face the consequences of his actions.

“Court orders are there to protect the public from people like Beauchamp; this conviction should send a strong message that police will enforce court orders and seek to bring to justice people who breach them.”