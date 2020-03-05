Police recruiting driving instructors to prevent young motorists being killed

Warwickshire Police are recruiting approved driving instructors to help teach essential life skills to new drivers, in an effort to reduce the number of young people killed or seriously injured on the county’s roads.

So far 65 ‘Honest Truth’ approved driving instructors have been recruited, who in addition to teaching practical driving skills, will also help new drivers have the confidence to challenge inappropriate behaviour by passengers.

In return, the approved driving Instructors receive one year’s membership subscription to The Honest Truth including access to The Honest Truth online training and a range of materials and videos.

They are added to a list of approved driving instructors on The Honest Truth website, can use the logo helping promote their business and receive a member sticker for their car.

Police are also encouraging people to consider choosing one of the Honest Truth approved driving instructors when learning to drive.

Inspector Jem Mountford said “Warwickshire’s younger drivers are currently over represented in our road casualty statistics – four young people aged 17-25 were killed and 66 were seriously injured on Warwickshire’s roads in the year 2018. An additional 267 of Warwickshire’s 17-25 year old’s suffered slight injuries in road related incidents. This is something we want to change.”

Approved Driving Instructors are in the unique position of reaching young drivers when they are in the learning state of mind and use just a few minutes per lesson to convey vital road safety education.

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe said “We have provided the funding for 75 approved driving instructors to become The Honest Truth driving instructors in Warwickshire because we want young people to be safer on our roads. We’re not far off meeting that target, which is fantastic news, but I would really like to see the full 75 instructors signing up.

“This scheme is really important as it means we can get good road safety messages to every single one of the pupils the instructors take on, which will equate to a considerable percentage of all new learner drivers in Warwickshire.

“In turn we hope that the increased awareness of road safety among new drivers will begin to make a noticeable difference, keeping our roads safer for everyone.”

Annette Lloyd, Head of The Honest Truth said, ‘There are still a few places left for driving instructors across Warwickshire to get involved in the project. The road safety guidance we provide is simple to use and easy to deliver to their students. But, it could have an incredible impact long term on the safety of those young drivers.”

If you are interested in becoming an Honest Truth approved driving instructor in Warwickshire email info@thehonesttruth.co.uk

To find your nearest Honest Truth approved driving instructor please look at the map here https://thehonesttruth.co.uk/pages/advanced-driving-instructors