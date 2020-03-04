Old favourites Genesis back on tour

THEY were a band that once commanded a huge following in and around Stratford so there could be a certain excitement that Genesis will be touring for the first time in 13 years.

The Last Domino? Tour 2020 sees the latter-day, three-piece line-up of Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford’s first live outing together since the Turn It On Again: The Tour in 2007.

They will be joined on stage by Nic Collins on drums and the band’s long time guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer.

The tour starts in November and includes a date at the Birmingham Utilita Arena – the venue we probably still think of as the National Indoor Arena – on Saturday, 5th December.

Tickets will be on general sale at 9am on Friday, 6th March from www.LiveNation.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk and the shows are:

For many, the classic era was the one embracing Peter Gabriel and Steve Hackett but the line-up of Banks, Collins and Rutherford that continued after they left saw a more commercial sound, huge singles success and massive tours.