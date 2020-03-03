Family fun in store at Sunday’s Warwick Racecourse meeting

HORSE RACING

A DAY out for the family is the theme of Warwick’s Countryside Race Day on Sunday, when the course will again be supporting the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, writes David Hucker.

Close to £125,000 has been raised for the Air Ambulance over the last four years and the course is holding a Cheltenham Preview gala luncheon in aid of the charity in the Paddock Pavilion.

Tickets cost £80 per person, or £750 for a table of ten, and include the preview panel, two course meal, afternoon tea and drinks reception.

To book email Jo.Payne@theairambulanceservice.org.uk or call 07825 840 150.

There are a number of family fun events taking place throughout the day, the highlight of which will be the inaugural Pug Gold Cup, a 50-metre dash sponsored by Local Parking Security (LPS), which will see up to 12 pugs go head-to-head down the finishing straight.

Entries for the Pug Gold Cup can be made direct with the racecourse on 01926 405560.

The afternoon will also feature a Dog Show, with five classes on the programme; Waggiest Tail, Golden Oldie, Rescue Dog, Young Handler and Best Trick. The whole event is being supported with prizes from Skinner’s Pet Foods.

The horse racing action gets underway at 2.00pm with the Try Racing TV For Free Now Novices’ Hurdle (Novices’ Championship Hurdle Series Qualifier) over two miles, which has attracted 29 entries, including four from course ambassador Dan Skelton, who has 13 entries in all across the card, and three from fellow Wimcote trainer Olly Murphy.

Skelton has Etamine Du Cochet, who would be having her second run after wind surgery, in the following EBF Mares’ Novices’ Chase (Qualifier For The EBF Mares’ Chase Series) in which Litterale Ci, last of six behind the classy Lady Buttons over hurdles last time, looks the one to beat.

Longest race of the day is the Jumping For Joy With Free Racingtv Handicap Chase over the marathon trip of three miles and five furlongs and carrying a prize fund of £26,060.

The consistent Dino Boy, owned by The Million In Mind Partnership and trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, and hat-trick seeking Echo Watt, who would have a mile further to travel here than when scoring in soft ground at Fontwell Park last month, look two for the shortlist.

“We’re always keen to try new things at Warwick Racecourse and make race days as entertaining as possible,” said course manager Andre Klein.

“The pug race will be a lot of fun for sure and I hope we get a good attendance and that racegoers support the theme, bringing their four legged friends along and entering them up for one of the show classes.

“The racecourse is proud to be continuing its support of the Air Ambulance for a fifth year and they have got another fantastic event lined up in the Paddock Pavilion.

“We would just ask all dog owners who bring their pets to raceday to please keep them on a lead and ensure they stay well behaved.”

Gates open at noon, two hours before the first race, and advanced tickets for the main enclosure are priced at £14, whilst children under 18 go free with a paying adult.