Council accused of changing boundaries by stealth

A highly critical attack has been aimed at Stratford District Council over the consultation into its Site Allocations Plan, described as ‘deeply flawed’ by one parish council.

Both Tanworth Parish Council and the Earlswood Residents Association have written to the authority expressing their anger at changes to Built Up Area Boundaries (BUAB) in the plan.

They claim the district council failed to highlight, when the Site Allocations Plan went out for public consultation last year.

The Site Allocations Plan itself puts forward a number of reserve housing sites across the district which could be made available to developers, should any of the sites already identified within the adopted Core Strategy fail to materialise.

However last year Cllr Daren Pemberton, deputy leader of the district council, urged residents not to worry about the list, saying the chances of the sites being developed are remote.

The letter from Tanworth Parish Council to Stratford District Council reads: “One of our councillors attended the workshop in September 2019 on the draft Site Allocations Plan organised by SDC. The workshop was wholly taken up with strongly held views on Reserve Sites and there was no mention at all that changes had been made to some BUABS.

“This is a highly unsatisfactory situation that can only be remedied by a public admission of the inadequacy of your consultation and a re-opening of the opportunity for all affected parishes to comment or object.”

It adds: “Three years ago our specific agreement was sought (and given) for the 2017 BUAB maps drawn up by Planning Policy at SDC, and these have formed the basis of our emerging NDP. This document is now the subject of consultation under Regulation 14 – based on the 2017 maps.”

Jenny Buckley, chair of the Earlswood Residents Association, added: “This only came to light with us when a planning application for housing was submitted, our district councillor was in favour of it because they said it was within the built up area boundary (BUAB), we objected because as far as were aware it was outside.

“However when we looked at the plan we saw that the BUAB had been widened and actually included the land in which this housing was proposed, which was a shock.

“There was a meeting held with parish councillors on SDC’s proposed Site Allocation Plan, the document that increases these built up area boundaries and our feedback from this was that changes to the built – up area boundaries wasn’t even mentioned.

“It appears to us that the consultation process in this instance has been conducted by stealth and implemented before local organisations who are affected by such changes can prepare meaningful comments. This isn’t democracy at work!

“Our emerging neighbourhood development plan is based on the BUAB agreed in the Core Strategy, if we stick to that and the district council stick to their guns with these new boundaries then our neighbourhood plan could be open to challenge from the inspector, it becomes weaker.

“As far as I’m concerned this is about the principle, I don’t think due process has been followed.”

Responding to the criticisms, Cllr Daren Pemberton deputy leader and portfolio holder for place, said: “Details of the public consultation on the proposed submission version of the Site Allocations Plan in summer 2019 were made widely available including via the website, press release, local drop in events and emails to key stakeholders including all Parish and Town Councils within the District. The purpose of the consultation was to invite comments on the Plan to inform its progression towards independent examination and eventual adoption.

“As well as a number of specific proposals, the consultation document identified Reserve Housing Sites, sites for Self-Build and Custom-Build Housing and Built-Up Area Boundaries (BUABs) for a range of settlements and the contents of the Plan were made explicit in consultation material. The Plan clearly sets out the Council’s approach to BUABs within Section 4 and Appendix 1 which sets out the methodology. In addition Part C of Section 8 provides maps of all of the BUABs for consideration during the consultation.

“Due to the breadth of the Plan it was not considered appropriate to identify within the consultation material all of the changes that had been made to the Plan from previous consultations; rather the consultation provided the opportunity for local communities to review the contents and make any comments as deemed appropriate. Versions of previous consultation documents were available on the Council’s website for reference purposes.”