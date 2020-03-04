Last-lap contact in Marrakesh puts Sims out of fifth place

MOTORSPORT

ALEXANDER SIMS missed out on finishing in a solid fifth place at the Marrakesh E-Prix on Saturday following a last-lap collision with Edoardo Mortara.

Facing group one qualifying, the Coughton driver set the second-fastest time in his group behind the wheel of the No.27 BMW iFE.20.

His fastest lap of 1:17.83 put him eighth on the grid.

From the fourth row, Sims was squeezed into the inside of the tight left-hand turn one and lost positions to those taking the outside line.

Settling into 11th place, Sims went about conserving as much energy as possible while maintaining a strong pace in the opening half of the race.

As he did in the Mexico E-Prix, Sims began his move up the order from the mid-way point in the race, utilising attack mode and his energy reserves to climb to sixth place and battle for fifth with ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Edoardo Mortara.

On the final lap, contact with Mortara on the run to turn seven broke the track rod on Sims’s car and put a premature end to his race.

“Unfortunately, the race once again showed what a thin line there is between fortune and misfortune in Formula E,” said Sims.

“I lost a few positions at the start, but was then able to save a lot of energy and win back one place after another with the clever use of attack mode.

“It was all looking good and I felt strong on energy and pace, but there was contact with Mortara shortly before the finish.

“It was a light touch in the braking zone and felt fairly innocuous, but it did significant damage to the driveshaft that meant I was unable to continue.

“It’s a real shame as I felt the race had been executed well and we were on for a strong result.

“However, I’m pleased for my team-mate Maximilian Günther and the team, who got a deserved podium finish.”

After five rounds, Sims is currently third in the Drivers’ Championship on 46 points. He next races in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship at the Rome E-Prix, Italy, on 4th April.