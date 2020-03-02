Last ditch attempt to postpone green waste charges fails

A last minute attempt to delay the introduction of controversial green bin charges has failed following a polarising debate in the council chamber.

The motion, put forward by Liberal Democrat councillor David Curtis during last week’s full council meeting, sought to delay the decision on the charges by six months.

It’s fair to say the introduction of green waste charges has not proved a popular idea among residents, with a sizable proportion of respondents to a public consultation suggesting they wouldn’t pay for the service or would fly tip or burn their green waste instead.

However the ruling Conservative group says the charges are necessary to maintain the council’s healthy finances in light a continued reduction in funding from central Government- a suggestion disputed by opposition councillors.

Referring to the measure as a tax, Cllr Curtis argued that by the summer the council would have a better idea of the level of funding it was likely to receive from central Government for the next three or four years, meaning it could make a more informed financial decision about the charges.

He said: “It is hasty decision making taken on the basis of incomplete assessment of the environmental impacts and flies in the face of public opinion.”

Cllr Curtis reiterated his party’s concerns about the consultation process, challenging the Conservatives assertion that there had been a 60 per cent reduction in Government funding over recent years.

He added: “I got involved in politics because of a frustration that reasonable views of local people were being disregards in a high-handed way and this seems to me an example of just such disrespect for our residents.”

Fellow Liberal Democrats suggested the council was overestimating the amount of cash the new charge would bring in, and questioned whether the policy was compatible with the council’s environmental commitments, as it would likely result in more people driving their waste to recycling sites.

It wasn’t just Liberal Democrat members to express misgivings about the green waste charge, a number of Tory members also appeared unconvinced that the introduction of the charge in June was the right thing to do.

Cllr Penny-Anne O’Donnell suggested that the introduction of charges elsewhere may have resulted in increased green waste fly tipping, while Cllr Andrew Crump described the public consultation carried out as “flawed”.

However arguing against the motion council leader Cllr Tony Jefferson, explained that Stratford was in the minority of local authorities not to charge for green waste collections and that current sources of central government funding, such as the New Homes Bonus, were likely to disappear over the coming years.

Worryingly Cllr Jefferson said that during a recent meeting with West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, he was told that some funding sources available to other authorities would not apply to Stratford District because “you are an affluent area”.

He added that the council was being exceedingly prudent in charging for green waste.

Deputy leader Cllr Daren Pemberton challenged the argument that fly tipping would go up saying: “I think better of our residents then that, they are not going to become law breakers overnight”, before reiterating that green waste collections were a discretionary service.

Cllr Ian Shenton, portfolio holder for Operations, also said that observations of comparable local authorities that charged for the service did not suggest that fly tipping would increase.

Despite the concerns raised by both Liberal Democrat and Conservative members, the vote largely went along party lines with the motion failing by a vote of 19 to 12.

The charges will now come into effect from June, having been included in the District Council’s budget which was also approved at the meeting.