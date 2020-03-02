Stratford’s top tennis stars recognised at LTA ceremony

TENNIS

STRATFORD’S top tennis talent was honoured at the weekend’s Baldwins Warwickshire Lawn Tennis Awards ceremony held at West Warwickshire Sports Club in Olton, reports Sally Jones.

Rising star Lucia Cassidy, 13, from Hampton Lucy, broke through to national junior level in 2019 and received a generous Ron Kingsley Mills bursary for her hard work and promise.

Cassidy won her first age-group tournament on the national junior tour, but was unable to collect her bursary in person for the best of reasons, as she was in action for Warwickshire 18 and Unders at the Junior County Cup – one of the youngest girls ever selected for the side.

The youngster justified her selection for the 18Us, winning her opening singles against Kent, dropping just two games.

Current and former Stratford-on-Avon Tennis Club coaches Simon Ferguson, Cameron Malik and Olive Plaskett plus Luke Hammond – a tennis scholar at Oklahoma State University – were among the local players who formed the backbone of captain Gavin Henderson’s all-conquering Warwickshire men’s side.

After years in the doldrums, they received a Team Award for winning Group Five of Summer County Week and then battling their way to victory in the Winter County Cup Group 3A, thanks to a gutsy 6-2 win over Durham on the final day.

Jackie Robinson, from Hunscote, captained the Warwick Boat Club Ladies Over 70s ‘Super Seniors’ side which was named Warwickshire Club Team of the Year.

Ranked No.1 nationally, Robinson and team-mates Wendy Scalinger, Liz Graham and Susie Rowe beat Royal Leopold Club, Brussels, to take bronze at the Seniors European Club Championships in La Manga against a strong field of top-ranked internationals.