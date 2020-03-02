UPDATE: Warwick arson investigation

ENQUIRIES are ongoing into a suspected arson at a park in Warwick at the weekend.

Police were called at around 8.10pm on Saturday night (29th February) to a fire at the Sea Scouts building in St. Nicholas’ Park.

There were no reported injuries.

A 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy, both from Warwick, have been voluntarily interviewed under caution.

Officers believe this to be an isolated incident, and are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the offence or any suspicious behaviour in the area to please come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 437 of 29 February 2020. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.