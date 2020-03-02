Leisure centre in Alcester re-opens

THE Greig Leisure Centre in Alcester re-opened to the public on Monday following a month-long refurbishment which has seen the installation of new equipment and interior redecoration at the site.

It signals the start of ambitious plans by Alcester Town Council and the community to rejuvenate The Greig Hall site which includes the leisure centre.

An official opening of the leisure centre is planned for April once all work is complete. Negotiations involving The Greg Hall project remain ongoing.

Full story in this Thursday’s edition of the Stratford Herald.