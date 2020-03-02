Application for summer music festival at Stratford Racecourse withdrawn

A PROPOSAL for a summer music festival at Stratford Racecourse has been withdrawn.

An application for a premises licence by GB Holdings (UK) for Stratford Racecourse was heard by Stratford District Council’s licensing panel recently but GB Holdings have now withdrawn the application.

The festival was to feature tribute acts like Elvis Presley and George Michael in August but from the outset it faced some opposition from nearby residents concerned about noise and traffic levels as well as public safety.

It is not known why GB Holdings (UK) has withdrawn the application.