Mike prepares to begin mammoth ironman challenge

2020 promises to be a gruelling but memorable year for Stratford cancer survivor Mike Grisenthwaite, as he prepares to take on 20 Ironman triathlons in aid of the charity he founded.

This year marks 20 years since Mike was diagnosed with blood cancer, a disease he overcame in 2005 thanks to a bone marrow transplant.

In recognition of all those who helped and inspired him on his road to recovery, Mike has set himself the difficult task of completing all 20 races in aid of Cyclists Fighting Cancer (CFC)

Mike founded CFC in 2005, a charity which supports children to recover from cancer by providing bicycles and equipment.

CFC’s aim is to help those youngsters affected by cancer to build up their fitness and provide them with the opportunity to take part in a fun outdoor activity such as cycling, which many may have been unable to undertake due to their illness.

Mike is spending thousands of pounds of his own money to do the Ironman triathlons and will visit far flung destinations such as the USA, New Zealand, South Africa and Kazakhstan along the way.

If he manages to complete all the races Mike will have run 524 miles, cycled 2,240 miles and swum 48 miles by the end of the year.

His first triathalon takes place in New Zealand this Saturday.

Mike said: “I don’t really see myself spending my pension money on a cruise, so I thought why not spend it on a mad plan like this instead, I mean what a year it is going to be.

“I’d always been quite an active person before my cancer diagnosis, I played rugby to quite a high level. When you get cancer, you’re usually encouraged to take a lot of rest, but I did a bit of research about cancer and exercise and used myself as a bit of a guinea pig really.

“I set up CFC in 2005, I wanted to do something positive. My sons were five and two at the time and I just thought what it would be like for children that age having to go through what I was going through. Children with cancer often miss out some development stages, they may not be able to learn how to ride a bike. As well as providing cycle equipment to children and their families we also have specialists who go out and advise children on exercise.

“CFC has helped 6,000 children since it started and 2019 was our busiest year yet, we provided bikes to 1,000 children across the country.

“It’s been quite intense training for the 20in20 challenge, I know I sound like a footballer but I’ll be taking each one as it comes, it’s not possible to train for 20 of these, you just have to train for one at a time.

“It all starts in New Zealand on Saturday and over the course of a year it averages out at one a week. During the summer though there will be times when they are back to back every weekend.

“I think the hardest one will be Lanzarote, it’s hot, windy and mountainous, however I’m doing that one with my son Henry, it’s special because I’ve got a picture of me carrying him over the line as a one-year-old, when I previously did that race.”

Part of Mike’s aim is to inspire others to take part in a 20 in 20 challenge this year in aid of CFC.

Mike added: “You don’t have to do something like I’m doing, some people are planning to walk the 20 highest peaks in the UK this year, but it can be anything you like really.”

To support Mike and to find out more about the 20in20 challenge visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mike-grisenthwaite-ironsurvivor or https://www.cyclistsfc.org.uk/