Fire at Sea Scouts building in Warwick suspected arson – police

FIVE fire appliances were called to a fire at the Sea Scouts building in St Nicholas’ Park, Warwick on Saturday night in what police believe was a suspected arson attack.

Warwickshire Police is now appealing for information following the fire where officers were called at around 8.10pm to the Sea Scouts building. There were no reported injuries.

Detective inspector Tim Sharp from Warwickshire Police said: “A number of enquiries are currently being carried out, and the incident is currently being treated as arson.

“We would ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident last night or any suspicious behaviour in the area to please come forward.

“If you have any information, please call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 437 of 29th February 2020.”

At the scene five fire appliances were mobilised and fire fighters protected a nearby leisure centre while other crews used main jets to extinguish the fire.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.