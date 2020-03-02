Weekend football, rugby and hockey results

FOOTBALL
Saturday, 29th February
Midland League, Division Three
WLV Sport 4-1 Central Ajax
Hellenic League, Division One West
Hereford Lads Club 6-0 Moreton Rangers
Division Two North
Southam United 7-0 Woodstock Town
RUGBY
Saturday, 29th February
Midlands Two West (South)
Southam 3-12 Stratford-upon-Avon
Midlands Three West (South)
Old Coventrians 45-19 Alcester
Midlands Four West (South)
Harbury 15-7 Claverdon
Wadworth 6X Southern Counties North
Shipston-on-Stour 17-12 Didcot
Friendly
Shottery 0-35 Stratford-upon-Avon 2nds
HOCKEY
Saturday, 29th February
MRHA Midlands One
Warwick 1sts 4-1 Stratford 1sts
East Midlands Premier
Stratford 2nds 4-2 Nottingham Players 1sts
South West One
Solihull Blossomfield 2nds 5-0 Stratford 3rds
South West Two
Stratford 4ths 0-4 Edgbaston 5ths
South East Four
Stratford 5ths 4-1 Nuneaton 3rds
Hampton-in-Arden 6ths 5-2 Stratford 6ths
Midlands Feeder West
Stratford Ladies 1sts 2-2 Worcester Ladies 1sts
Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two
Stratford Ladies 2nds 1-2 University of Warwick Women’s 2nds
Edgbaston Ladies 3rds 2-2 Shipston 1sts
Sunday, 1st March
Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two
Stratford Ladies 2nds 1-2 Long Buckby 1sts