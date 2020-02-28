Macbeth marches in!

As we head into March things are taking a distinctly Macbethian theme in Stratford. Today (Saturday, 29th February) a symposium, Macbeth Directorless, takes place at the Shakespeare Institute. All welcome, entry is free.

It features talks by Dr Martin Wiggins, Fellow of the Shakespeare Institute. The first will be ‘The Three Worlds of Macbeth’, looking at how the tragedy emerges from the intersection of three different dimensions. Next ‘Who Was You?’ examines the process of commissioning and rehearsing new plays in Shakespeare’s company.

The afternoon will end with an open rehearsal of Macbeth by the dynamic professional ensemble Anərkē Shakespeare who are staging the play from next week at Holy Trinity Church. Find out more about how Anərkē is are turning the text into performance without the deciding hand of a director.

The symposium runs from 2pm to 5pm, with the open rehearsal starting at 4pm. Macbeth will be performed by candlelight at Holy Trinity, Stratford, on 7th, 9th, 10th and 11th March. Tickets, £10, are available on the door.

Later in March Tread the Boards bring productions of Macbeth and Twelfth Night to The Attic Theatre, Stratford. See www.theattictheatre.co.uk for more details