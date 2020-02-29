Parents pay tribute with charity ball

DOCTOR Melanie Spooner would have celebrated her 40th birthday in May 2021 but sadly she lost her personal battle with anorexia which had tormented her since teenage years and which finally claimed her life at the age of 30 in 2011.

Melanie was a gifted paediatrician and academic living and working in London at the Evelina Children’s Hospital – part of St Thomas’ – opposite the Houses of Parliament at the time she died.

She was discovered on the bedroom floor of her apartment by her parents Robert and Jane Spooner from Stratford who’d driven to London concerned about their daughter having failed to make contact with her for a few days.

The trauma will never be erased but the campaign to help others goes on and Mr and Spooner have used their tragedy to help boost awareness for a national charity that supports those living with eating disorders.

Next week is Eating Disorders Awareness Week, (2nd to 8th March) run by the charity Beat and Mr and Mrs Spooner will be supporting the week-long event by helping to raise funds and being interviewed by the media.

Robert Spooner said he and his wife have also set themselves a target to raise £40,000 for Beat – to coincide with what would have been Mel’s 40th birthday – by next year.

“We have two charity balls planned one in May this year and one in May 2021, the first will be at the Stratford Manor Hotel and include a three course meal, live music and raffle. So far we have raised £6,000 and we have further pledges. We are also holding a coffee morning in Quinton Village Hall on 4th March,” Mr Spooner said.

For more information visit www.mels40milestone.com/