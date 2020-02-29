Living with dementia event in Stratford

DEMENTIA and how to live with it and how to care for someone diagnosed with it will become the focus of a special awareness and information event at Stratford Town Hall on Monday, 2nd March.

Stratford’s aim is to become a dementia friendly town and the recently formed Stratford Dementia Friendly group is hosting the free event which runs from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

There are various sessions lined up including unlocking memories, dementia support and friendship, managing behaviour plus involvement from 25 organisations offering advice in a market place setting, there’s also music from Orchestra of the Swan.

The event involves Stratford District Council, Stratford Town Council and Warwickshire County Council.