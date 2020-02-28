No virus at Warwick Independent Schools

WARWICK Independent Schools Foundation has said, “there are no confirmed cases of Covid-19 (Coronavirus)” at its schools.

The Foundation, which comprises Warwick Preparatory School, Warwick Junior School, King’s High School and Warwick School, made the comment in response to a press enquiry by the Herald on Friday.

It reads: “There are no confirmed cases of Covid-19 (Coronavirus) in the pupil and staff body of the Warwick Independent Schools Foundation, comprising Warwick Preparatory School, Warwick Junior School, King’s High School and Warwick School.

But added: “We were informed that a Warwick School pupil who went to an affected (category 2) area over half-term is showing the mild flu-like symptoms similar to those that occur with Covid-19. As a precaution, and in line with Public Health England, he has undergone testing at a local hospital.”

The Foundation is following the latest Public Health England advice for schools, to ensure we look after all members of the school community and is updating parents regularly as new information comes to light.

Deneal Smith, head master of Warwick School said: “Public Health England advice for schools is clear: that schools should remain open as usual if cases are unconfirmed.”